Arunachal Governor lauds Assembly’s 50-year journey, urges inclusive governance

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Monday lauded the state legislative Assembly for upholding democratic values over the last five decades and urged lawmakers to continue fostering transparency, discipline, and inclusive governance as Arunachal moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing a special session of the Assembly to mark its Golden Jubilee, Parnaik highlighted the legislature’s role in strengthening participatory governance, transparent lawmaking, and people-centric policymaking. He said the Assembly has become a vibrant forum for debate and decision-making despite the state’s geographical and cultural diversity.

The Governor noted that the House has helped bring people closer to governance by protecting tribal identity, traditions, and customs while promoting inclusive growth. He emphasized that sustainable development must integrate healthcare, education, agriculture, connectivity, and entrepreneurship alongside conservation efforts to balance local needs with national priorities.

Calling upon legislators to align with the national sustainable development goals, Parnaik said Arunachal must build robust infrastructure while preserving its ecological balance and cultural identity. “With political will, the state can emerge as a shining contributor to the nation’s growth story,” he said.

The Governor also stressed the importance of civic engagement, urging youth participation in democracy while acknowledging the sacrifices of past leaders who laid the foundation of Arunachal’s legislative tradition. He added that the state, blessed with natural beauty and resilient people, must harness innovation and digital tools to strengthen governance and expand access to healthcare, education, and opportunities.

Parnaik concluded by saying that Arunachal should be recognized not only for its natural beauty but also as a beacon of democratic values and social harmony.