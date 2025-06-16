Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly celebrated the one-year leadership of Speaker Tesam Pongte and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor. The event took place at the Dorjee Khandu Auditorium, marking a year of significant progress under their tenure. The programme provided an opportunity for officers and officials to reflect on achievements and reaffirm their commitment to the Assembly's core values and responsibilities.

Speaker Tesam Pongte expressed his gratitude to the staff, highlighting the essential role each member plays in legislative operations. He noted, "From top to bottom, every role strengthens our temple of democracy." Pongte emphasised the importance of teamwork, discipline, and sincerity while encouraging staff input for improving the Assembly's functioning. He also announced plans for more regular interaction programmes to foster continued collaboration.

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor underscored the values of discipline, humility, and a learning mindset. He urged the Assembly team to appreciate all roles within the institution and to seek inspiration from colleagues, including juniors, to uphold the Assembly's prestige. Nyigyor's speech aimed to instil a sense of collective responsibility and continuous improvement among the staff.

APLA Secretary Tadar Meena congratulated both leaders on their successful year in office. She praised the dedication of the officers and officials, encouraging them to take pride in their service to Arunachal Pradesh's legislative body. Meena's remarks reinforced the importance of unity and commitment within the Assembly's operations.