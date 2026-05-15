Arunachal revokes detention orders after ST Bachao Andolan bandh withdrawn

The Capital district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has revoked preventive detention orders issued against eight persons following the withdrawal of the proposed 36-hour bandh called by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee in the Itanagar Capital Region.

An order issued by Capital District Magistrate Toko Babu on May 15 stated that the detention orders had earlier been imposed under Section 3(1) of the Arunachal Pradesh Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, 2014, in connection with the bandh scheduled from 5 am on May 14.

According to the order, representations seeking the release of those detained were submitted by Likha Tolum and Kompu Dolo. Another letter was submitted by Nyishi Elite Society general secretary Sol Dodum to the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee, urging it to call off the bandh.

Following the withdrawal of the protest programme, the district administration said it was “inclined to revoke all the Preventive Detention Orders” issued in connection with the bandh call. The order added that the detained persons were “hereby discharged from the preventive detention with immediate effect”.

Those released include Milli Ambo, Sol Dodum, Tana Tamar, Diktup Yikar, Raj Brey, Samtang Towsik, Okaylum Mum and Md Azad Islam.