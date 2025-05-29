The district administration of the Itanagar Capital Region has ordered the immediate cancellation of all permits and licenses issued for the operation of local weekly markets within the region. This decision stems from the resolutions adopted during the meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Minister of Home, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, held on April 30, 2025.



The directive, issued under Order No. DC/ICC/Jud-01/2025, comes in alignment with instructions from the Home Department (vide memo No. HOME-12047/28/2022/176 dated May 7, 2025), which reiterated that weekly markets are to remain suspended across the entire state.



Despite these instructions, it was observed that the Google Daily Market in Chimpu, which functions in a similar manner to a weekly market, continued operations in violation of official directives. The administration has now explicitly included the Google Daily Market in the ban.



Henceforth, no weekly markets will be allowed to function in any sector, colony, or locality within the Itanagar Capital Region. Any violation of this directive will attract strict administrative and legal action under relevant legal provisions.



To ensure the rigorous enforcement of this order, the Superintendent of Police (Itanagar and Naharlagun), Extra Assistant Commissioners (EACs), and Circle Officer (CO) of Banderdewa have been instructed to take necessary action.