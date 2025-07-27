Arunachal tourism bags best adventure destination award at IITM 2025

At the India International Travel Mart (IITM) held in Bengaluru, Arunachal Pradesh was awarded the title of Best Adventure Tourism Destination for 2025.

The recognition came during the IITM Awards Nite, acknowledging the state's rise as a top hub for sustainable and culturally rich adventure tourism.

The award was received in the presence of major tourism stakeholders and participants from Arunachal.

Officials credited the win to the collaborative efforts of local communities, tour operators, and the state government in promoting Arunachal Pradesh as a frontier for authentic and immersive adventure experiences.

The achievement underscores the state's growing prominence on the national tourism map.