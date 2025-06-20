Arunachal bags 'best performing state' award for tobacco-free youth campaign

Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded as the best performing state in the smaller states category for the “Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0” by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The campaign, held from September 23 to November 24, 2024, aimed at creating awareness among youth, preventing tobacco initiation, supporting cessation, and countering tobacco industry tactics through education, enforcement, and community empowerment.

The award was presented by V. Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary, MoHFW, and Dr. L. SwastiCharan, DDGD (EMR), Directorate General of Health Services. It was received by Dr. Hatobin Mai, I/c SPO (NTCP), and Ms. Karpa Marde, State Consultant, NTCP, on behalf of the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0 (TFYC 2.0) was successfully carried out in 26 NTCP-implemented districts across Arunachal Pradesh. These include Yupia in Papum Pare district, Pasighat in East Siang, Bomdila in West Kameng, Ziro in Lower Subansiri, Daporijo in Upper Subansiri, Aalo in West Siang, Seppa in East Kameng, Tezu in Lohit, Yingkiong in Upper Siang, Roing in Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap, Changlang, Tawang, Hawai in Anjaw, Longding, Anini in Dibang Valley, Boleng in Siang, Koloriang in Kurung Kumey, Palin in Kra Daadi, Namsai, Tato in Shi Yomi, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Lemmi in Pakke Kessang, Raga in Kamle, Basar in Lepa Rada, and Siji in Lower Siang.