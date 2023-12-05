Several Gram Panchayat members of Arunachal Pradesh's Liromoba constituency, who hail from the BJP, have withdrawn their support to current MLA Nyamar Karbak.

In a letter to the BJP district president of West Siang district, as many as 21 gram panchayat members have withdrawn their support to current Liromoba constituency MLA Nyamar Karbak. In the letter, the gram panchayat members have extended their support to Pesi Jilen as the MLA for the Liromoba constituency in the upcoming assembly elections next year.

In the letter it was mentioned that the 21 gram panchayat members have lost their confidence in Nyamar Karbak "due to his utter negligence towards the public."

It was also mentioned in the letter that the vision of PM Narendra Modi in his words "The real strength of democracy is at the grass roots" is being completely marginalised by the current MLA. It has also been mentioned that the panchayat schemes are either being neglected or completely mismanaged by the present. The gram panchayat members, in the letter, specifically stated that they want to continue as BJP party workers, but the existing system and situation under the present MLA is forcing them to take the step.

Nyamar Karbak was elected from Liromoba assembly seat of West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh in the 2015 by-election after the demise of former CM and MLA Jarbom Gamlin, as a Congress candidate. He won again from a BJP ticket in 2019 and is also currently serving as advisor to home minister of Arunachal Pradesh.