BJP MLA from Liromoba assembly constituency Nyamar Karbak on January 25 inaugurated 10 bedded Male ward, 10 Bedded Female ward with Laboratory Room at Public Health Centre PHC Liromoba.

The Building was funded by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India and executed by PWD Yomcha Division.

BJP MLA Nyamar Karbak applauded the concern Contractor and Health Department for maintaining the quality work.

MLA also had a meeting with all medical staff post under PHC Liromoba, discussed various issues on how to improve health facilities in days to come.

MLA was accompanied by Murnya Kakki ADC Additional Deputy Commissioner Yomcha, Dr Nizon Dangen EAC Lirimoba, Dr Tomar Kamki DFWO West Siang, Babom Romin ZPM Liromoba and Dr Jumri Romin SMO Liromoba.

Karbak also thanked Dr jumri Romin for the unconditional support and dedication for the betterment of PHC & Schools of Liromoba Constituency under West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.