Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao have been named as the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

While Kiren Rijiju will be contesting from the Arunachal West seat, Tapir Gao will be contesting from the Arunachal East seat.

The names were declared today as part of the first list of candidates for the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A total of 195 candidates were announced today as part of the first list.

Meanwhile, candidates have been announced for 11 seats in the state of Assam.