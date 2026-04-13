Arunachal Pradesh: Bomdila Doctors save critically ill patient through successful emergency surgery

In a remarkable display of dedication and medical expertise, the team at Bomdila Zonal General Hospital in Arunachal Pradesh successfully performed an emergency surgery that saved the life of a critically ill patient, despite challenging conditions and limited resources.

The life-saving procedure was carried out by Dr. Ani Siram, Dr. Tomeru Rina, and their committed medical team. Their swift response, teamwork, and professionalism ensured that the patient received timely and effective treatment, giving them a second chance at life.

This achievement stands not only as a medical success but also as a testament to the commitment, courage, and humanitarian spirit of healthcare professionals serving in remote and resource-constrained regions.

Praising the medical team, Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge stated that such efforts make the state proud and strengthen the healthcare system by bringing quality medical services closer to every citizen. He commended the entire team for their remarkable achievement and dedication to public service.

The successful surgery highlights the growing capabilities of healthcare institutions in Arunachal Pradesh and underscores the importance of strengthening medical infrastructure and human resources in remote areas. It also serves as an inspiration to healthcare workers across the region, demonstrating that determination and teamwork can overcome even the most challenging circumstances.