The Adi community of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated their traditional agricultural festival, Solung, with great fervour in Mariyang, Upper Siang district. Women & Child Development, Art and Culture Minister Dasanglu Pul attended as the chief guest.

Solung, a socio-religious festival deeply rooted in Adi culture, marks the agricultural cycle and is comparable to the Assamese Bihu festivals. The celebration aims to invoke divine blessings for prosperity, bountiful harvests, and successful rice and fruit cultivation.

Minister Pul expressed delight at the warm reception and praised the dance performances showcasing Adi cultural heritage. She thanked Festival Committee President Thomas Borang and ZPM Boting Tibin for organising the event.

The Adi people, also known as Bangni-Boker Ihoba, are a major tribal group inhabiting the Himalayan hills of Nyingchi prefecture. Their agricultural lifestyle is reflected in the myths, stories, and beliefs surrounding the origin and significance of Solung.

This year's celebration in Mariyang featured traditional rituals, cultural performances, and community feasting, highlighting the enduring importance of Solung in preserving Adi identity and agricultural traditions.