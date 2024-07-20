Arunachal Pradesh is buzzing with pride as 14 of its residents have successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination Prelims for 2024.

This achievement has brought significant recognition to the northeastern state on the national stage.

The successful candidates represent a diverse cross-section of Arunachal Pradesh's communities. Among those who cleared the prestigious exam are Zing Messar, Oyar Tatin, Gida Sima, and Osunam Borang. The list also includes Chownein Maio, Gemin Tayeng, Khandu Thongdok, and Chowdala Chandini.

Rounding out the group of achievers are Hage Tunya, Lejum Gongo, Bullo Manku, Chibi Lombi, Bambom Perme, and Toko Tadh.

Each of these individuals has taken a significant step towards a potential career in India's elite civil services.

As these candidates prepare for the next stages of the UPSC selection process, they carry with them the hopes and good wishes of their fellow Arunachalis.