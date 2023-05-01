The All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) organized the celebration of International Labour Day on 1st May. The program was attended by Nyato Dukam, Chairman of APB&OCWWB, as the Chief Guest and Tali MLA, Jikke Tako, as the Guest of Honour. The event aimed to create awareness of labourers' rights and educate people about their hard work.

Labour Day or Worker's Day is observed annually on 1 May to honour and encourage the achievements of workers. The day commemorates the 1886 countrywide strike for an eight-hour working day that culminated in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, USA, leading to the designation of 1 May as Labour Day.

During the program, Chairman Nyato Dukam spoke to the media and emphasized the need for labourers to earn the dignity of labour. He urged them to be honest and loyal to their work and to show respect for their job, stating that blankets and benefits are secondary. In the same context, he pointed out that some local tribal labourers lack work culture and show a lackadaisical attitude towards their work. Chairman Nyato Dukam distributed blankets and mosquito nets to registered labourers of APB&OCWWB in the presence of Tali MLA Jikke Tako.

AAPLU leaders handed over a memorandum to the Chairman demanding regularisation of labours working since 15 years with the government, 50 percent reservation in non-APCS posts, and the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Organised Unsecurity board, a board under the labour department.