Young athletes from Arunachal Pradesh showcased their talent at the 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, with West Siang and Tawang emerging victorious in the boys' and girls' football tournaments respectively.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the winners, stating, "Congratulations to West Siang & Tawang on winning the boys' and girls' Football tournaments respectively." He also highlighted individual achievements, adding, "Special kudos to Nissan Das and Tsering Doker for being named the best players!"

The volleyball competition saw Lohit and Shi-Yomi clinch the championship trophies in the boys' and girls' categories. "Kudos to Monalisha Gogoi & Baganso Seniya for being recognised as the best Volleyball players," Khandu remarked.

In a separate development, Arunachal's football scene received a boost with the appointment of Shaja Dususow from West Kameng as a coach at North East United FC Youth Academy. Khandu celebrated this milestone, tweeting, "From Keyi Panyor FC to the big leagues—Arunachal's Football dreams just got more exciting!"