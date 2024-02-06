In a major boost to road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre has sanctioned massive amounts of over Rs 3000 crore for three major road projects in the frontier state.

The news was shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju where he spoke of the massive amounts that have been sanctioned for the three major road connectivity projects, which are expected to give a big boost to infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Historic moment & fulfilling my dreams for connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji & stewardship of @nitin_gadkari ji, massive amounts sanctioned!" said Rijiju, while sharing the news on social media platform X.

Historic moment & fulfilling my dreams for connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji & stewardship of @nitin_gadkari ji, massive amounts sanctioned!

1. Rs. 626.92 Cr granted for Package-1 Sarli-Huri stretch on NH-913 Frontier… pic.twitter.com/A7WxK3fG1l — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 6, 2024

The first amount is Rs. 626.92 Cr granted for Package-1 Sarli-Huri stretch on NH-913 Frontier Highway. The 35 km project is on EPC mode in the Kurung Kumey district. It will ensure seamless and low traffic flow while also giving connectivity to villages in the region.

The second amount is Rs. 2,248.94 Cr approved for Lada-Sarli section of the National Highway No 913 on EPC mode catering to sparsely populated areas of Upper Arunachal. The 105.59 km stretch will increase communitcation network for security forces and also establish essential road infrastructure. The project is also seen as a means to boost economic activities and reverse migration towards vibrant border areas.

The third amount is Rs. 1014.59 Cr allocated for Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar-Gandhigram section of the National Highway No 913 in the sparsely populated areas of Upper Arunachal. The 61.55 km stretch would be developed on EPC mode and will give connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic development and also promote tourism in the area.