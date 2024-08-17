Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone by advancing to the prestigious 'Front Runner States' category in the 2023-2024 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) scorecard, a notable upgrade from its previous 'Performer State' status in 2020-2021.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the advancement with pride, highlighting the state's commitment to pursuing all SDG goals with a saturation approach. "We remain steadfast in our efforts to achieve every SDG goal, ensuring no one is left behind," Khandu stated.

The state's progress is highlighted by a substantial reduction in multidimensional poverty, which has dropped by nearly 11% over the past three years. This achievement reflects Arunachal Pradesh's dedication to the principle of 'Antodaya,' focusing on the holistic well-being of all citizens.

Khandu stated the government's vision of 'Viksit Arunachal,' aiming for comprehensive development and improved quality of life for every resident.