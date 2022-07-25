Cloud burst compounded with gusty winds hit Deomali Sub-division of Tirap district disrupting road communication and damaging infrastructure. However, road communications were restored immediately with the intervention of the concerned department.

District Disaster Management Officer E Tingkhatra informed that the floods triggered by a cloudburst and heavy rainfall on Saturday left a trail of devastation in Deomali and Namsang in Tirap district.

The flash floods inundated many low-lying areas, including the KVK, the government upper primary school in Deomali, and Noksan and Batey areas.

Talking to IndiaTodayNE, Local MLA cum Minister PHED Wangki Lowang informed that the floods caused by cloud burst also submerged many tea gardens and over-flooded several fish ponds, causing heavy losses for the farmers. However, there was no report of any loss of life.

After a proper evaluation of the loss of properties, Lowang stated that relief and compensation will be distributed by the district government and the local MLAs.

Locals said that the floods might have been triggered by a cloudburst, adding that they had never witnessed such flooding in their lifetime in the area and the water level started receding today.

District administration and authorities have advised the people of the affected areas to remain alert as there could be more downpours due to weather warnings for the Tirap district.