Arunachal Pradesh CM attends Shree Ram Darbar & Nav Durga Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the sacred Shree Ram Darbar and Nav Durga Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at Girijapati Shiv Mandir and shared his reflections on the spiritually significant occasion on February 28.

Describing it as a matter of great honour, Khandu said he was blessed to be part of the ceremony alongside Alok Kumar, International President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, BJP State President Kaling Moyong, fellow legislators and other dignitaries.

On the auspicious occasion, the unveiling of Shree Ram Darbar, Nav Durga and Bajrangbali filled the temple premises with divine vibrations and spiritual energy. The Pran Pratishtha rituals were performed with Vedic chants and devotion by respected pandits and pujaris, making the moment deeply transcendental for devotees present.

The Chief Minister also offered prayers at the sacred Girijapati Shiva Linga and the Swyambhu Shiva Linga, seeking blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Durga and Mahadev for righteousness, harmony and collective progress.

The ceremony concluded amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev,” reflecting the faith and unity of the gathering.