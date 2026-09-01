Arunachal Pradesh CM extends Solung Festival greetings to Adi community

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 1 extended warm greetings to the Adi community on the occasion of Solung, the traditional harvest festival celebrated by the Adi people.

Taking to social media, Khandu wished his “Adi brothers and sisters” on the joyous occasion and prayed for prosperity, peace, happiness and good health for every household.

“Solung Gii-Di Em Takamem Agampe!” the Chief Minister wrote, invoking the blessings of Donyi Polo, Kine-Naane, Doying-Bote and Dadii-Bote for a bumper harvest.

Solung is a major harvest festival of the Adi community, particularly celebrated across East Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The festival traditionally begins on September 1 and is observed over five days.

The festival marks the completion of the sowing and weeding cycle and is celebrated with prayers for a prosperous harvest and the well-being of the community. One of its key cultural highlights is the Ponung dance, performed by Adi women as part of the traditional festivities.

The festival also reflects the community's deep connection with agriculture, nature and indigenous traditions, bringing families and communities together in celebration and thanksgiving.