Arunachal Pradesh CM lauds Indian Army's medical camp for border communities on World No Tobacco Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has commended the Indian Army's Sela Warriors under the Gajraj Corps for organising a free medical camp in collaboration with the civil administration of Thingbu on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

In a post shared on X, Khandu said the medical camp benefited more than 200 villagers from border areas, providing essential healthcare services and raising awareness about public health issues.

The Chief Minister praised the initiative, stating that the Indian Army continues to play a vital role not only in safeguarding the nation's borders but also in improving the health and well-being of people living in remote frontier regions.

"Beyond safeguarding our borders, the Indian Army continues to make a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of our border communities through such initiatives," Khandu said.

He also expressed appreciation to the Sela Warriors, the Gajraj Corps and all officials involved in the programme for their dedicated service and commitment to public welfare.

The medical camp formed part of World No Tobacco Day observances and highlighted the continued civil-military cooperation in delivering healthcare and community outreach services to residents of Arunachal Pradesh's border villages.