Arunachal CM advances key development projects during 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' at Ziro

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on September 8, presented several important policy and legislative proposals during the third session of Cabinet Aapke Dwar held at Ziro, focusing on institutional strengthening, cultural promotion, and administrative reforms.

The initiative, designed to bring the state’s highest decision-making forum closer to the people, aims to make governance more inclusive, participatory, and responsive to local aspirations. The session was conducted in a fully paperless manner using the eCabinet Application, providing digital access to all relevant documents on-site.

In the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and other cabinet colleagues, Khandu laid foundation stones at the District Secretariat, Ziro, marking the start of several key development projects.

These include the upgradation of the District Headquarters Township Road, construction of a new Circuit House at Ziro, installation of an artificial grass turf at PL Outdoor Stadium in Hapoli, a multi-purpose convention hall at Abotani Club, a multi-layer parking zone in Hapoli, and residential accommodations for government officers and staff.

Officials said these projects are expected to enhance infrastructure, support local development, and improve civic amenities in the region.