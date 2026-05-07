Arunachal Pradesh CM pushes structured careers for creative talents

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu chaired a high-level review meeting with organisers of the state's top cultural events on May 7, outlining plans to turn one-off competitions into pathways for professional careers in entertainment.

The discussion centred on six flagship platforms: Miss, Mr & Mrs Arunachal, Arunachal’s Got Talent, Arunachal Super Dance, and Arunachal Idol. Khandu stressed the need for these events to extend beyond annual shows.

“Our goal is to ensure that every event moves beyond being a standalone competition and instead evolves into a structured talent pipeline,” he said. Each platform will now feature a clear roadmap linking participants to jobs in music, fashion, media, and performing arts.

“We are not just looking for performers; we are building careers,” Khandu added.

To support this shift, the Creative Economy Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office will be bolstered. It aims to connect local artists with global opportunities, including potential tie-ups with platforms like Spotify to promote indigenous music.

Khandu highlighted the Ziro Festival of Music as a model for nurturing independent talent and promised ongoing backing for such efforts. “We want the world to engage with and appreciate our indigenous music, art, and cultural expressions,” he said.

The government plans five-year contracts with the six event organisers, embedding them in the official state calendar for sustained professionalism. This comes as Arunachal builds its own pool of sound engineers, lighting experts, and technicians, reducing reliance on external hires.

“The creative economy is emerging as a powerful pillar of growth in Arunachal Pradesh. We are seeing a shift where our youth and women are not just performers, but entrepreneurs, evolving from singers into composers and from models into fashion designers,” Khandu noted.

The Arunachal Pradesh Regulatory Board of State Events, led by Mallo Attu, will supervise these changes to boost the state's presence in national circuits like Bollywood.