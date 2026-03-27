Arunachal Pradesh: Complaint filed against doctor for absence at PHC Tato in Shi Yomi district

The All Boh Ramo Bokar Students Union has lodged a complaint against Dr. Bomchi Koyu for failing to join duty at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tato despite official orders.

In a representation to the authorities, the student body stated that more than two months have passed since the posting order was issued, but the doctor has not reported to his assigned post.

The union alleged that the prolonged absence has severely affected the functioning of PHC Tato, causing major inconvenience to local residents who rely on the facility for essential healthcare services.

The organisation termed the situation as serious negligence, stating that it has disrupted healthcare delivery in the area and eroded public trust in the system.

The union has urged the concerned authorities to take immediate action to ensure proper medical services are restored at the health centre.