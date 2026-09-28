Arunachal Pradesh conducts first kidney transplant at TRIHMS, CM Pema Khandu says

Arunachal Pradesh has successfully conducted its first kidney transplant at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on September 28, calling it a major milestone for healthcare in the state.

The transplant was performed on Sunday with the assistance of a team of senior transplant specialists from New Delhi-based Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Speaking to the media at his office, Khandu said the state government had been working with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for the past three years to build the capacity of doctors and nurses at TRIHMS.

He thanked the hospital management and senior doctors for supporting the state in establishing kidney transplant capabilities.

Khandu said he visited TRIHMS along with the Health Minister and Health Advisor after the surgery and met the recipient and the donor's relatives.

The chief minister said the successful procedure demonstrated that TRIHMS doctors and nurses had acquired the necessary skills to undertake the specialised procedure. He added that the government would work towards increasing the number of kidney transplants conducted in the state.

The recipient is a 34-year-old man, while the donor is his 45-year-old sister, TRIHMS transplant surgeon Dr Naloh Mibang said. Both were stable after their vital parameters were examined on Monday and were expected to recover over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Three-year training programme

Khandu said the government had also been strengthening other specialised departments at TRIHMS, with cardiology identified as the next major area of focus.

The cardiology programme, including DNB training, will be further strengthened, he said.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Vivek H P said the first transplant was conducted within the state's present capacity, with neurologists and nephrologists available at TRIHMS.

He said the initial focus would remain on a limited number of procedures as doctors and nurses undergo further training and gain experience.

Over the past three years, several batches of TRIHMS doctors and nurses have undergone training at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Vivek said doctors from Arunachal had also accompanied patients travelling to the Delhi hospital, allowing them to gain first-hand experience of transplant procedures.

Khandu urged Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to continue its hand-holding programme until the medical team in Arunachal is able to independently handle the specialised procedure.

Organ transplant assistance increased

The state government has also recently increased financial assistance for organ transplants under its healthcare support programme.

The assistance for kidney transplants has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh, while support for bone marrow transplants has risen from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh and liver transplants from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 22.5 lakh.

The Rs 2.5 lakh increase for each procedure comes under the CM CARES initiative and is aimed at reducing the financial burden on families requiring specialised treatment, officials said.

Khandu said the broader objective was to ensure that people in Arunachal Pradesh could access advanced medical treatment within the state rather than travelling to major cities, thereby saving both time and money.

TRIHMS eyeing regional centre of excellence

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital transplant surgeon Dr Harsh Jauhari, who oversaw the procedure, described the transplant as “the first of many to come” and credited the state government's support.

He said kidney-related diseases were increasing and Arunachal Pradesh needed to prepare for future healthcare demands, particularly as obesity, diabetes and hypertension contribute to kidney failure.

Jauhari said TRIHMS should eventually develop into a centre of excellence for the Northeast, attracting patients from across the region.

Meanwhile, on the cancer hospital being constructed at Midpu, Khandu said around 55 per cent of the construction work had been completed. He said the project had initially faced delays over land-related issues but was now progressing and was expected to become operational next year.

The government has also started assessing manpower requirements for the cancer facility, he added.