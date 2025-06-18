Arunachal Pradesh's Bosiram Siram was on June 18 appointed as the new president of the state's Congress committee.

Siram replaces Nabam Tuki.

"Congress President has appointed Bosiram Siram as the new President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC President Nabam Tuki," the order also said.

Earlier on June 17, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asserted that the northeast witnessed massive development after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

He stated that the region, “neglected for decades by the previous Congress regime”, has received attention from the Centre in the past 11 years.