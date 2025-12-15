Arunachal Pradesh Congress calls for free, fair and peaceful panchayat and municipal elections in state

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appealed to the people of the State to uphold the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India and ensure that the forthcoming Panchayati Raj and Municipal Elections–2025 are conducted in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

In a statement issued ahead of the polls, the APCC underscored that the right to vote, guaranteed under the Constitution through universal adult franchise, remains the cornerstone of India’s democratic framework. Reiterating its commitment to democratic principles, the party stressed that every eligible voter must be allowed to exercise their franchise freely, fearlessly and without any form of pressure, in keeping with the principle of “One Person, One Vote, One Value.” The APCC categorically opposed any form of impersonation, proxy voting or substitute voting, stating that such practices undermine the sanctity of elections.

The Congress unit further urged the Municipal Election Returning Officers, District Election Officers and the State Election Commissioner to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the polls without giving rise to any law and order situation. It called for the deployment of adequate police forces, particularly at sensitive and vulnerable polling stations, to safeguard voters and the electoral process.

Calling upon all political parties, candidates, office-bearers and their supporters, the APCC stressed the need for strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, election laws and directives issued by the State Election Commission and other competent authorities. The party warned that any attempt to intimidate voters, misuse government machinery, or engage in inducement, coercion, threats, misinformation or other electoral malpractices would amount to a serious violation of constitutional and democratic norms.

Highlighting the significance of grassroots institutions, the APCC stated that Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies form the backbone of local self-governance. Their dignity, autonomy and credibility, it said, must be preserved, and elections to these bodies should reflect constitutional morality, institutional integrity and democratic procedures.

The APCC also appealed to all stakeholders to maintain an atmosphere of peace, brotherhood, restraint and political maturity throughout the electoral process. It called for the complete avoidance of poll-related violence or provocation, asserting that political differences must be resolved through democratic means rather than through fear, force or intimidation.

Reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s long-standing tradition of peaceful democratic participation, the APCC expressed hope that the Panchayati Raj and Municipal Elections–2025 would further strengthen the State’s collective commitment to the rule of law, democratic values and constitutional governance.