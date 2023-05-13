The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) celebrated the recent victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections with great enthusiasm on May 13.

APCC General Secretary Gyamar Tana, along with other prominent Congress workers, gathered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Itanagar to cut a cake and celebrate the momentous occasion.

Speaking to the media, Tana expressed his congratulations to the people of Karnataka and celebrated the revival of the Congress party.

"This victory is a result of the citizens of India realizing the lies of the BJP government," Tana said. "Despite the campaign done by maximum Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states and even the Prime Minister himself, the citizens chose Congress to elect a clean party to rule Karnataka."

Tana urged small parties and groups in Arunachal Pradesh to join the Congress party and change the regime of the BJP government. He also criticized the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh for rampant corruption and chaos in the state.

"The double-engine BJP government of Arunachal and the Centre will soon be rejected by the citizens of Arunachal," Tana added.