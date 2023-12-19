In a press conference held at the press club on December 19, members of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) raised their voices demanding a thorough investigation into the recent spate of killings in Tirap district. The committee pressed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) level probe, citing the tragic deaths of former Congress MLA Yumsen Matey last Saturday and NPP MLA Tirong Aboh on May 21, 2019.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security situation, APCC spokesman Zirdi Kadu addressed the media, highlighting the recent abduction of village head Chopku Gangsa and GB Chijgsan Wangham on November 18 by a faction of the NSCN (K-YA) in Longding district.

"The state government’s machineries have entirely failed in saving the leaders’ lives and protecting the people from abduction and extortion year after year," said Kadu during the press conference. He went on to stress that the current maintenance of law and order in the state is insufficient and urged the state government to provide police security to all aspiring candidates for the 2024 general election.

"A strong mechanism should be immediately developed to deal with criminal activities and to punish the culprits," Kadu emphasized.

While acknowledging the state police's initiation of a probe into the killing of the former MLA, APCC insisted that it is the duty of the union government to protect the residents of Arunachal at the international order level. The committee also called for the deployment of additional forces at the Indo-Myanmar border to strictly monitor the influx of insurgents.