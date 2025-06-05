The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) observed World Environment Day 2025 by organizing a tree plantation program around the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan premises in Itanagar. The event witnessed the participation of former Chief Minister and current APCC President Nabam Tuki, along with party members and volunteers.

Aligning with the 2025 global theme—“Combating Plastic Pollution”—the APCC reiterated its enduring pledge to protect Arunachal Pradesh’s ecological integrity. Saplings were planted in and around the premises as a symbolic and tangible step toward restoring green cover and promoting sustainable environmental practices.

“Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural beauty—dense forests, diverse flora and fauna, and pristine rivers,” said Nabam Tuki during the event. “But these gifts of nature are under threat from climate change, deforestation, and especially plastic pollution. It is our duty to act now and preserve our environment for future generations.”

The APCC emphasized that clean air, safe drinking water, and access to green spaces are not privileges but basic rights that must be safeguarded. The party also called on citizens to reduce the use of single-use plastics, adopt eco-friendly alternatives, and engage in community-level clean-up initiatives to protect rivers, forests, and wildlife from plastic waste.

In its commitment to long-term ecological restoration, the APCC announced plans to advocate for state-wide tree plantation drives aimed at rehabilitating degraded lands and enhancing forest cover.

“On this World Environment Day, we call upon every citizen to recognize the urgency of the climate crisis. Every small action counts. Together, our collective efforts can foster a healthier, greener, and more sustainable Arunachal Pradesh,” added Tuki.

The APCC's World Environment Day initiative is part of a broader vision to create widespread awareness and inspire actionable change in environmental stewardship across the state.