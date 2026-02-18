Arunachal Pradesh Congress seeks amendment to Article 371(H) for greater autonomy

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has sought an amendment to Article 371(H) of the Constitution to ensure stronger constitutional safeguards and greater autonomy for the state, raising concerns over mega dam projects and the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.



A delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by its president Bosiram Siram, submitted a memorandum to Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on February 18,. The party sought his intervention on issues concerning constitutional safeguards and environmental protection in the frontier state.



According to a party release, the memorandum highlighted the environmental, ecological and socio-economic implications of large dam projects in the region. It also flagged concerns relating to protection of indigenous rights, environmental security and sustainable development, arguing that these necessitate a strengthening of Article 371(H).



Article 371(H) is a special constitutional provision granting unique administrative powers to Arunachal Pradesh, considering its strategic location, sensitive international borders and distinct socio-cultural composition. Under the provision, the Governor has special responsibility with regard to law and order and may exercise individual judgment after consulting the council of ministers. It also empowers the state Assembly to determine its structure and number of seats.



The APCC, however, contended that Article 371(H) does not provide legal protection over ownership and transfer of land and natural resources, unlike Article 371A for Nagaland and Article 371G for Mizoram. The state Congress unit has demanded legislative autonomy on similar lines, stating that stronger safeguards are required for tribal customary laws, religious and social practices.



During the meeting, the delegation presented a detailed note outlining what it described as pressing concerns of the state and urged appropriate intervention.



Responding to the memorandum, Kharge acknowledged the seriousness of the issues and assured the delegation of necessary support in pursuing them at appropriate forums, the party release said.