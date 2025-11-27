Arunachal Pradesh Congress slams Centre over harassment of Arunachal woman by Chinese officials

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly condemned the reported harassment of one Arunachal woman by Chinese immigration authorities in Shanghai, calling it a direct assault on India’s sovereignty and the dignity of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

APCC President Bosiram Siram criticised the BJP-led Central Government for its silence on the incident, alleging a “consistent pattern of weakness” in confronting China on issues of national security and territorial integrity.

“This is not just harassment of an individual but an insult to every citizen of Arunachal Pradesh and India,” said Bosiram Siram, APCC President

The incident concerns Pema Wangjom Thongdok, originally from Rupa in West Kameng district and currently residing in the UK. She was detained for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong Airport on November 21 during a transit from London to Japan.

Thongdok has alleged that Chinese officials refused to acknowledge her Indian passport due to her Arunachal birthplace, pressured her to accept Arunachal as “part of China”, denied basic facilities and allegedly mocked her nationality she eventually missed her connecting flight and was released only after intervention by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai.

China has denied the allegations while reiterating its claim that Arunachal Pradesh is “South Tibet,” a stance rejected by India.

Siram accused the BJP government of failing to challenge China on repeated border intrusions, allowing creation of “buffer zones” inside Indian territory, suppressing facts about territorial losses in Ladakh, remaining silent while China builds infrastructure inside India

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral, inseparable and inalienable part of India. Any questioning of the identity of Arunachali citizens is offensive and unacceptable,” said Bosiram Siram

He urged the Centre to, register a strong diplomatic protest with Beijing, provide a clear statement through MEA, raise the issue in Parliament as a matter of sovereignty