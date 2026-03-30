Arunachal Pradesh: Coordination meet held between Naharlagun Police and Bazar Committees to boost security

A coordination meeting was held between the Naharlagun Police of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and various Bazar Welfare Committees under its jurisdiction to strengthen security and address local concerns.

The meeting was chaired by Superintendent of Police Dr Nyelam Nega and attended by senior police officials, including the Additional SP, SDPO, and Officers-in-Charge of Naharlagun, Papu Hills, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa police stations, along with representatives of Bazar Welfare Committees.

During the meeting, committees were urged to immediately report any cases of forceful donation or extortion by any union, association, or individual. Police officials assured that strict legal action would be taken upon receiving such complaints.

The committees were also asked to share information regarding any illegal activities in their respective areas to ensure timely intervention.

Responding to concerns raised by members, police advised installation of CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations to strengthen surveillance, while also assuring enhanced patrolling in sensitive areas.

Issues related to cleanliness and other local matters were also discussed, highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts between the police and the public for maintaining law and order.