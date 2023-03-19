In a recent episode of Shark Tank India, a wine company from Arunachal Pradesh called 'Naara Aaba' impressed the judges and received investment from Sharks Vineeta Singh and Vikas. This has brought the state and the region much pride and recognition.

The founders of Naara Aaba took to Twitter to share their excitement, stating, "It's not everyday you get to swim with the sharks and steer your future to a brighter direction. We are beyond thrilled to be part of Shark Tank India Season 2, and have Shark @vineetasng and Shark Vikas come onboard with us." Even Arunachal Pradesh MLA Chowna Mein shared his appreciation for the company and the Sharks, stating that they are contributing to the success stories of entrepreneurs in the region.

Naara Aaba's journey began in 2017 with the concept of preserving organically harvested kiwis in the region through wine-making. The founder, Tage Rita, had a vision to revitalise the local farming community by sourcing their harvest to make wines while preserving the nutritional values of the exotic fruits. Naara Aaba, India's first organic kiwi wine, was born in this manner.

The Naara Aaba winery, located in Hong Village in Ziro Valley, gradually churned out delicious kiwi wines that travelled to new markets and are now available in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya by combining the tradition of wine-making with advanced and sustainable technology. With a plant capacity of approximately 40,000 litres per batch, the wine-making process takes about four months from raw material to bottling, with the wine's flavour enhanced at around 6-8 degrees Celsius.

Naara Aaba's success story is not only about creating a delicious wine but also about supporting the local farming community and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. The company's founders are an inspiration to other entrepreneurs and a testament to the potential of the region. With India's first organic kiwi wine, Naara Aaba is not only making waves in the wine industry but also putting Arunachal Pradesh on the map.