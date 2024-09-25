The Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has issued an executive order to combat the spread of zoonotic diseases and enforce proper hygiene standards in meat shops across the capital city.

The order, dated September 24, comes in response to reports of butchers and meat shops openly selling livestock and poultry under unhygienic conditions at roadside stalls and markets. This practice poses a significant public health risk, potentially leading to the transmission of diseases like anthrax, leptospirosis, cysticercosis, and brucellosis.

To address these concerns, the District Magistrate has directed all butchers and meat shops under Itanagar's jurisdiction to follow strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). These include:

1. Compulsory antemortem and post-mortem inspection of animals by registered veterinarians

2. Mandatory possession of deep refrigerators to maintain meat texture and hygiene

3. Ensuring a proper water supply near meat vendors

4. Prohibiting the sale of meat openly on roadsides

The order also bans the slaughtering of animals on roadsides and emphasises the need for proper drainage systems in meat shops. Vendors are required to obtain and display Trading Licenses.

This initiative aims to improve food safety standards and reduce the risk of zoonotic diseases in the region. Local veterinary officers and food safety officials have been tasked with enforcing these new regulations.