Arunachal Pradesh: Crucial bridge over Dri River near Indo-China border nears completion after 8 year delay

A crucial motorable bridge over the Dri River at Etabe in Anini, Dibang Valley district, is nearing completion after being delayed for nearly eight years.

The RCC/steel bridge is expected to provide all-weather connectivity to remote areas of the district and improve the movement of people and vehicles in the strategically important region bordering China.

Once completed, the bridge is likely to strengthen road connectivity, facilitate access to essential services and improve the movement of supplies and other necessities for residents in the area.

The project marks a significant infrastructure milestone for Upper Dibang Valley, where difficult terrain and connectivity challenges have historically affected transportation and access to basic services.

The completion of the long-delayed bridge is also expected to provide a major boost to connectivity in the border region and support the broader development of road infrastructure in the district.