Arunachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to establish dedicated Crude Palm Oil (CPO) infrastructure with the setting up of two CPO mills at Roing and Ruksin, marking a major milestone in the state’s agricultural development journey.

The announcement comes as part of a broader agricultural push, with the launch of the Agriculture Policy 2025–35, which aims to guide sustainable and inclusive growth in the sector over the next decade.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Pema Khandu also highlighted other key points:

Agriculture Policy 2025-35 launched to guide sustainable growth.

Millet, Buckwheat & Honey Missions empowering local farmers.

Food grain production soars to 5,19,703 MT – a record high!

Cold storages & warehouses coming up near Itanagar & Tezu Airports to boost agri-logistics and reduce post-harvest losses.

Together, these initiatives represent a powerful roadmap to empower farmers, increase income, and ensure food security in Arunachal Pradesh.

The state’s progressive stance is also expected to serve as a model for agri-led economic transformation across the Northeast and beyond.