Arunachal first state to set up crude palm oil infrastructure
Arunachal Pradesh establishes first Crude Palm Oil mills in India. New Agriculture Policy 2025-35 launched for sustainable growth.
- Arunachal Pradesh sets up first crude palm oil mills in India
- Agriculture Policy 2025-35 aims for sustainable and inclusive growth
- Food grain production hits record high at 5,19,703 MT
Arunachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to establish dedicated Crude Palm Oil (CPO) infrastructure with the setting up of two CPO mills at Roing and Ruksin, marking a major milestone in the state’s agricultural development journey.
The announcement comes as part of a broader agricultural push, with the launch of the Agriculture Policy 2025–35, which aims to guide sustainable and inclusive growth in the sector over the next decade.
Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Pema Khandu also highlighted other key points:
- Agriculture Policy 2025-35 launched to guide sustainable growth.
- Millet, Buckwheat & Honey Missions empowering local farmers.
- Food grain production soars to 5,19,703 MT – a record high!
- Cold storages & warehouses coming up near Itanagar & Tezu Airports to boost agri-logistics and reduce post-harvest losses.
Together, these initiatives represent a powerful roadmap to empower farmers, increase income, and ensure food security in Arunachal Pradesh.
The state’s progressive stance is also expected to serve as a model for agri-led economic transformation across the Northeast and beyond.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today