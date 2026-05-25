Arunachal Pradesh declares Pineapple Festival as annual state event

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has officially declared the Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra (Pineapple Expo) as an annual state event, marking a major boost for the state’s horticulture sector and rural economy.

Welcoming the decision, the All Bagra Welfare Society (ABWS), led by Chairman and President Er. Dumar Bagra, expressed gratitude to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the state Cabinet for recognising the festival at the state level.

In a statement issued on May 25, the society described the move as a landmark decision that would strengthen opportunities for pineapple growers, farmers, self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs, particularly in West Siang district.

The Arunachal Pineapple Festival was first launched in 2024 as an agro-based initiative aimed at promoting the region’s naturally sweet and high-quality pineapple produce. Since then, the festival has evolved into a major platform showcasing local agriculture, Galo tribal culture, hospitality and tourism potential.

Bagra circle in West Siang district is widely known for producing pineapples with exceptional sweetness and nutritional value. Organisers believe the region now has the potential to emerge as a major “Pineapple Bowl” capable of attracting exporters, food processing industries, tourism stakeholders and agricultural investors.

The ABWS also acknowledged the contribution of Aalo West MLA Topin Ete in advocating for official recognition of the festival and supporting initiatives linked to the development of the horticulture sector.

According to the society, the annual festival will serve as a platform to promote Arunachal Pradesh’s organic produce, cultural heritage and tourism while creating new economic opportunities for local communities.

The organisation further assured full cooperation to the state government in organising future editions of the event and making the festival a successful annual celebration with wider national and international visibility.