Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Siyom bridge in Arunachal Pradesh and 27 other BRO-completed infrastructure projects on January 3, amid the border tension between India and China.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Boleng, in the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, and officially opened the crucial Siyom bridge.

Speaking at the ceremony, the defence minister stressed the importance of putting national interests first in order to maintain the country's dominance.

"In this era of changing priorities & interests of the nations, it's necessary for any nation to keep itself empowered. India has always been against war. Our Armed forces are always ready to face any kind of situation and BRO is walking along with them," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh lauded BRO’s commitment towards establishing connectivity in far-flung areas by ensuring timely completion of these roads & bridges. He mentioned that in 2021, BRO completed 102 infrastructure projects and in 2022 alongwith these 28 infra projects BRO has dedicated a record 103 infrastructure projects to the Nation. He appreciated the feat of construction of these 28 infrastructure projects at such an expeditious pace during this year. He mentioned that such performance by the BRO is unprecedented and is a reflection of the grit and determination of the entire Border Roads Organisation under the stellar leadership of Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, VSM, DG Border Roads.

He also lauded BRO’s effort of always being at the forefront in introducing latest technologies which are not only environment friendly but also cost effective. He mentioned that as BRO works in harsh and extreme conditions of temperature and terrain, these innovations have contributed towards resolution of many construction problems that have been affecting the roads being constructed on our borders.

Along with the publication of the BRO Vision and New Tech Handbook, Singh will reportedly virtually launch 27 further projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), according to a statement made by the Defence Ministry. Then he would engage in conversation with the people.

The government recently informed the Parliament during the winter session that the BRO has built 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh over the previous five years.

After the recent clash between the Indian and Chinese security forces in the Tawang sector, this will be the Defense Minister's first trip to Arunachal Pradesh.

In the last five years, 257 roads totaling 13,525.417 km in length have been created in 10 states and 3 union territories, according to government data.

According to the data, the BRO built 43 roads totaling 3,140 km in Ladakh and 64 roads totaling 3,097 km in Arunachal Pradesh over the previous five years.

According to the data, there were 13 roads (884.309 km) in Rajasthan and 18 roads (663.535 km) in Sikkim. There were also 22 roads (947.21 km) in Uttarakhand and 61 roads (2381.963 km) in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Also read : Arunachal: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh heads to Siang to participate in programme



