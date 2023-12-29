The Gaon Burahs Conference of Namsai and adjoining districts was held today at the Hochayan Hall in POI PEE MAU Ground, in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai, organized by the United Circle Gaon Burahs Association of Namsai District. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein graced the occasion as the Chief Guest which was also attended by the Gaon Burahs of Namsai, Lohit and Changlang Districts.



Addressing the GBs, Mein emphasized on the indispensable role of the Gaon Burah institutions in safeguarding the local customary laws and fostering peace, and maintenance of law & order and overall development in the villages. He said that the duties of Gaon Burahs are demanding and they have multifarious roles to play in the progress and development of a society. He further said that GBs being an institution of the administration at the village level, they must keep themselves aware of the latest developments in the villages and should keep the records of the graduates, employed & unemployed youths in the villages.

He suggested for arrangement of comprehensive workshops for the Gaon Burahs and the Gram Panchayats towards improving the overall functioning of the grassroots level governance.

He further said that GBs being the custodian of local customary laws, urged them to play a pro-active role in the conservation of the natural resources, flora and fauna by stopping the rampant hunting and illegal fishing in their respective jurisdiction. He further urged them to adopt stringent measures to check illegal activities like opium cultivation and consumption of prohibited substances like drugs in their respective jurisdiction and other anti-social elements.



In the meeting, DC Namsai, C R Khampa highlighted the role of the Gaon Burahs and also distributed the GB Half Coat for summer season for the GBs.



The meeting was also attended by the President Tai Khamti Singpho Council, Phup Young Singpho, President Tai Khamti Development Society, Chow Siharaja Chowtang, ADC Chongkham, K Tikhak, President, All Arunachal GB Association, Gichik Laling and General Secretary, Nabam Tahi, among others.