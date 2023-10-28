The All Assam Matak Yuva-Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS) presented the prestigious Bengmora Samannay Award 2023 to the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, at the 83rd Central Foundation Day event held on 28th October at Dirak, Kakopothar in Tinsukia.

The award recognises his outstanding contribution towards promoting brotherhood, cultural harmony and preserving indigenous heritage between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his acceptance speech, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed his deep gratitude upon receiving the esteemed award, which is an affirmation of the people’s love and appreciation for his work. As a member of the Tai Khamti clan, Mein talked about the strong bond of friendship between the Khamtis and the Matak community, dating back to ancient times. Emphasising on the friendly association, Mein further talked about the long-standing neighbourly bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, where many Arunachalee people including those belonging to the Khamti clan grew up learning about the art & culture of Assam.

He stated that majority of people in Eastern Arunachal are very familiar with the Assamese language. The Arunachal Deputy CM emphasised on the prevalence of more than 100 Namghars in Arunachal Pradesh, where candles are lit every day and cultural activities like Bhaonas, Ras, etc. are also conducted on a regular basis, being kept alive by the Assamese diaspora in the State.

Mein recalled how the brave warrior, Chaupha Planglu alias Ranua Gohain of the Khamti clan fought against the Britishers to safeguard Sadiya in the Anglo-Khamti War of 1839.

In light of the cultural similarities and the long-standing association between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Mein highlighted the significance of preserving our own culture, both in Arunachal Pradesh and in Assam. He reflected on the contributions of the legendary singer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and several other luminary figures from both sides, who worked towards building a strong pool of cultural exchange between the communities.

Chowna Mein appealed to the younger generation of Assam, to actively work towards cultural preservation of their ancient heritages, while also spearheading the Digital India movement. Mein also spoke about the potential of a digitally empowered nation, that can not only accelerate self-reliance, but can also enable us to preserve our culture via innovative mediums for the future generations.

On the occasion, Assam Minister of Labour & Employment and Welfare of Tea Tribes, Sanjoy Kishan, MLA of Lahowal, Binod Hazarika, and other dignitaries were also present among others.