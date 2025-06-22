Over 3,500 Arunachal villages on 4G grid as state fast-tracks digital inclusion

Arunachal Pradesh is making rapid strides on the digital front, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu reaffirming the state’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering rural communities.

Over 3,500 villages in the state now have access to 4G connectivity, bringing remote regions into the fold of digital India.

Further expanding the network, VSAT links have been successfully established in 827 Gram Panchayats, ensuring that even the most remote villages remain connected.

Under the ambitious Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, 531 sites have been planned with a target to cover 1,042 villages, opening doors to seamless digital access, better governance, and new economic opportunities.

“Arunachal is rising on the digital highway – connecting people, empowering communities, and creating opportunities across every corner,” CM Khandu said, highlighting the state’s steady march towards inclusive digital development.