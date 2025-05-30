Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, addressing the 16th Triennial Conference of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (APCSOA) in Itanagar, urged state civil service officers to take full ownership of Arunachal’s holistic development - both physical and financial.

Describing civil servants as more than just administrators, Khandu noted their unique connection to the communities they serve, as most are indigenous to the state. “This gives you an unmatched advantage in understanding the cultural intricacies, traditional institutions, and emotional landscapes of our people,” he said.

He emphasised that today’s officers must play transformational roles—bridging government and citizenry, mediating between tradition and modernity, and ensuring grassroots ownership of development initiatives.

Calling them the “backbone” of governance, the Chief Minister said their work reflects not just their performance but the effectiveness of the political leadership and credibility of the government.

Khandu reiterated the government’s commitment to support state civil services through regular training, career progression, and autonomy. He cited Arunachal’s success in e-governance—including 100% e-Office implementation across civil secretariats and districts—as an example of civil service efficiency.

The Chief Minister encouraged officers to proactively contribute ideas and feedback, stating that while politicians frame policies, it is the civil servants who implement them on the ground.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and Shivdular Dhillon, Advisor to the All India State Civil/Administrative Service Association, also attended the event.