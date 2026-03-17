Arunachal Pradesh: District-level philatelic exhibition successfully organised in Pasighat

The Department of Posts, Arunachal Pradesh Division, successfully organized SIANGPEX–2026, a district-level philatelic exhibition, at the IGJGHSS Auditorium, Pasighat. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, philatelists, and members of the public, celebrating the rich legacy of India’s postal system and the art of stamp collection.

The programme was graced by Shri Tapi Darang Jiwani, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Siang District, Bodong Yirang, President, Adi Agom Kebang, and several other distinguished guests. A key highlight of the event was the release of a special cover commemorating Lt. Sutem Tasung, the first MLA of the undivided Pasighat Constituency, in recognition of his immense contribution to Arunachal Pradesh. The proposal for the special cover was put forward by Bodong Yirang and sponsored by Shri Tajing Taki, General Secretary, Adi Agom Kebang. Members of Lt. Tasung’s family, including his daughter Dr. Runi Tasung, were also present and expressed their gratitude to the Department of Posts for honoring his legacy.

In his address, the Chief Guest appreciated the initiative of the Department of Posts in promoting philately and preserving the history and heritage of the region. He emphasized the importance of such exhibitions in educating the younger generation and connecting them with the nation’s cultural and historical roots.

The exhibition featured a wide range of philatelic displays, showcasing rare and thematic stamp collections. Various competitions for students, including painting, drawing, and letter writing, were organized alongside a philately workshop to create awareness and interest among youth.

The Department of Posts expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, educational institutions, and members of the public for their active support and participation. SIANGPEX–2026 stands as a significant step towards promoting philately and preserving the rich postal heritage of the nation.