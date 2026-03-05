Arunachal Pradesh: Doimukh Forest Range issues advisory amid reports of tiger and elephant movement

The Office of the Range Forest Officer, Doimukh, has issued a public advisory following reports, both confirmed and unconfirmed of tiger and wild elephant movement circulating on social media in various parts of the state and adjoining areas.

The advisory urges residents of the Doimukh Range to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to safety guidelines to prevent any untoward incidents. People have been advised not to venture into forest areas unnecessarily, particularly during night and early morning hours, and to avoid outdoor forest-related activities such as cattle grazing and fishing during vulnerable periods.

The public has also been cautioned against chasing, provoking, or attempting to photograph wild animals. In case of any sighting, individuals are advised to remain calm, maintain silence, and move away safely. Special care has been recommended for children, elderly persons, and livestock, who should be kept indoors and under supervision. Adequate lighting around homes and cattle sheds during night hours has also been advised.

Residents have been instructed to immediately inform forest officials or the nearest police station in case of suspicious sightings, unusual sounds, or pugmarks of tigers, big cats, or wild elephants.

The advisory states that it has been issued in the interest of public safety, warning that failure to follow the instructions may pose risks to life and property.