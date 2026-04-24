Arunachal Pradesh: Doimukh Police crack Rs 16 lakh burglary at Bom Kakir School; accused arrested

Police in Arunachal Pradesh have solved a burglary case involving theft of Rs 16 lakh in cash from Bom Kakir School in Midpu under Doimukh.

According to officials, the case was registered as DMK Police Station Case No. 38/26 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following the incident that occurred on the intervening night of April 4 and 5.

The accused has been identified as Kipa Punung alias Mangal (19), son of Kipa Takap. Police said partial recovery of the stolen amount has been made from his residence in Tarajuli, Naharlagun, based on his disclosure, while efforts are underway to recover the remaining cash.

Superintendent of Police, Papumpare, Taru Gusar commended the police team led by SDPO Radhe Obing and SI (SG) Nur Alom for successfully cracking the case. He also acknowledged the support extended by Naharlagun Police in the investigation.