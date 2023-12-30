Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong today inaugurated the much awaited double lane Steel Arch Bridge over Sibo Korong (Sibo River) dedicating the state-of-the-art Bridge, executed by the State PWD, to the people of Bogong Banggo and in particular and Pasighat in general on behalf of the state Government. The MLA talked of the importance of the much awaited bridge, which will serve as lifeline for the people of Balek group of eight villages.



The Steel Arch Super Structure with RCC Decking has provision of footpath on either side with approach road works on both banks and protection work. The state of the art bridge replaces the old single lane Bailey Bridge known as the “English Bridge” built in the 1960s that served as the life line of the Balek group of villages, namely Sibo, Mongku, Roing, Balek, Rasam, Tigra, Gunn and Roying villages.

The people of ten other villages like Mirku, Mirku-Dapi, Kelek-Mirbuk, Mirbuk, Mirsam, Napit, Diking, Yapgo, Boying which is situated on the right bank of Sibo Korong river will be also connected to the left bank villages boosting inter village connectivity and connectivity to Pasighat and state as a whole. The firm which constructed the bridge is M/s Koje Janggo Enterprises, Pasighat.

The bridge will accelerate ease of movement and boost socio-economic progress in uplifting the rural economy, the Pasighat East MLA added. Moyong thanked state Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Dy. CM, Chowna Mein for the support in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

The MLA also credited the PRI members, GBs, senior citizens, youth, all the Engineers, staff of PWD & labour force engaged in the construction and the all stakeholders and well-wishers for the successful completion of the much awaited Bridge. Speaking on the sideline of the bridge opening, Moyong also informed the public that the Inland Waterways connecting Pasighat and Dibrugarh, Assam is also being pursued by the concerned ministry at New Delhi after the recent visit of union minister, Sarbananda Sonowal to Pasighat. He hinted for more development and progress under the BJP government in both the centre and in the state.

