Arunachal minister explores drone tech at international expo to boost remote healthcare

Arunachal Pradesh Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge visited the 6th International Drone Expo 2025 in Delhi to explore how drone technology can be harnessed to improve healthcare delivery across the state’s remote and hilly regions.

Accompanied by senior officials of the Health Department, Wahge engaged with multiple exhibitors to understand the practical applications of drone-based solutions for the transportation of medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic samples. Highlighting the life-saving potential of drones, he stressed their importance in emergency healthcare scenarios, where timely delivery can make a critical difference.

"Drone technology has immense potential to bridge the healthcare accessibility gap in Arunachal's difficult terrains. It's inspiring to see how innovation is transforming service delivery," Wahge said during the visit.

Currently, two drone service providers—Tech Eagle and Redwing—are supporting medical logistics in hard-to-reach areas of Arunachal Pradesh. The state has already been at the forefront of drone adoption in healthcare. On August 15, 2022, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Arunachal Pradesh launched its first pilot under the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. The drone successfully transported essential medicines from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng District, marking a significant milestone in the state’s digital health journey.

With continued investments in drone-based healthcare logistics, Arunachal Pradesh aims to set a model for other hilly and remote regions across India.