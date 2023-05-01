The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has written a letter to the Minister of Education of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the urgent need for intervention in the state's education scenario.

In the letter, AAPSU has listed three major concerns that need immediate attention. Firstly, the recruitment process for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions needs to be resumed at the earliest to fill the vacancies in various government schools. The recruitment process has been put on hold due to the recent fiasco, causing major inconvenience in the delivery of education. AAPSU requests the concerned department to complete the recruitment process within three months and include posts for all expected vacancies.

Secondly, AAPSU urges the government to begin the recruitment process for 118 vacancies in various government colleges, including assistant professors, principals, and polytechnic college teachers. The recruitment process should follow the same guidelines as for TGT/PGT vacancies and complete within three months.

Thirdly, AAPSU calls for regulation of private colleges in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly with regards to fee structure and salaries of UGC NET/JRF teachers and non-JRF teachers. A committee needs to be set up to initiate a thorough study and constitute a uniform guideline for all private colleges and universities in the state. AAPSU also demands dignified payment for the teaching fraternity in private colleges and universities.

AAPSU emphasizes that these issues need to be addressed appropriately and on time. They urge the government to maintain strict SOPs to ensure a free, fair, and transparent recruitment process. The letter concludes by stating that AAPSU stands firmly for the time-bound fulfillment of all the issues highlighted.