Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Ekta Bhawan’ inaugurated at Yazali Police Station in Keyi Panyor district

A new community interaction facility named “Ekta Bhawan” was inaugurated at Yazali Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district on May 14.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by district officials, police personnel, local representatives and community members. The programme included the unveiling of a plaque, ribbon-cutting ceremony and a plantation drive conducted within the police station premises.

Among those present during the event were Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti, Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nabam Piju and other local leaders.

Addressing the gathering, IPS probationer Anurag Chopra, who is currently serving as Officer-in-Charge of Yazali Police Station, said the facility is intended to function as a space for interaction between the police and local residents.

Speakers during the programme discussed issues related to community participation, public trust and coordination between law enforcement agencies and citizens in maintaining local security and resolving public concerns.

The event concluded with an interaction session between officials and residents followed by refreshments.