Arunachal Pradesh emerging as Northeast's growth engine, says CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on social media platform X said that the state is witnessing unprecedented growth and investment across various sectors and is steadily emerging as a major growth engine of the Northeast.

Sharing his views after attending the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khandu highlighted the rapid pace of development in Arunachal Pradesh.

"At the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council chaired by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, I highlighted a simple fact: Arunachal Pradesh is moving faster than ever before," Khandu wrote on X.

The Chief Minister said the state is witnessing remarkable progress in sectors such as roads, airports, tourism, startups, agriculture and hydropower, backed by increasing investments and infrastructure development.

"From roads to airports, tourism to startups, agriculture to hydropower, our State is witnessing unprecedented growth and investment. What was once seen as a frontier is today emerging as a growth engine of the Northeast," he stated.

Khandu also emphasized that the Northeast is entering a phase of immense opportunity and called for bold action and effective implementation to maximise the region's potential.

"The opportunities before Arunachal and the Northeast have never been greater. The time to think big, act boldly, and deliver results is now," he added.

The remarks were shared following discussions at the NEC plenary session, where leaders from across the Northeast reviewed development priorities and strategies for accelerating regional growth.